Congress launches manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress launches manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Delhi
- manifesto
- elections
- assembly
- infrastructure
- economic
- development
- policy
- health
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Dominance: Economic Power Moves Amid Tariff Fears
Atal Setu: A Symbol of Modern Infrastructure Yet Below Traffic Expectations
The Resurgence of Bond Vigilantes Amid Global Economic Strains
India's Economic Crossroads: Navigating Cyclical Downturn with Hopeful Signs
Israel's 2024 Import Surge: A Closer Look at Economic Trends