Situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed after abrogation of Article 370: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Situation in Jammu and Kashmir has changed after abrogation of Article 370: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Garuda Wins Major Contract with Gorakhpur Development Authority
Airlines Navigate Middle East Airspace Amid Ceasefire Developments
West Bengal: Climate Finance as a Development Priority
Transforming Somalia: Addressing Gender Inequality for Inclusive Development
Himachal Pradesh Unveils Land Pooling Policy for BBN Development