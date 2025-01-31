Reform, perform and transform have become strong pillars of India's governance model: President Murmu.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Reform, perform and transform have become strong pillars of India's governance model: President Murmu.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inspeq AI Expands Into India: Transforming AI Infrastructure
Docking of satellites as part of Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) performed successfully, ISRO sources.
Rexas Finance: The Crypto Presale Transforming Asset Management
Kedaara Capital Invests $350 Million in Impetus Technologies to Drive Transformative Growth
Kotak Steps Up as India's Batting Coach Amid Performance Scrutiny