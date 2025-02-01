Financial support will be provided for western kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectare in Mithilanchal region in Bihar: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:53 IST
