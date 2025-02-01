Red Cross vehicles arrive at a location in southern Gaza where Hamas is set to free hostages in ceasefire deal, reports AP.
PTI | Khanyounis | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:27 IST
