Govt to forgo Rs 1 lakh cr on direct taxes, Rs 2,600 cr on indirect taxes on account of changes in tax rates.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 12:57 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
