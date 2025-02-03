USAID notice instructs staffers not to go to agency headquarters Monday, after Musk said Trump agreed to shut it down, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 17:04 IST
