Kerala FM announces Rs 750 crore project in Budget 2025-26 for rehabilitation of Wayanad disaster victims.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2025 09:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 09:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala FM announces Rs 750 crore project in Budget 2025-26 for rehabilitation of Wayanad disaster victims.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Tales: Nepalese Victims in the Jalgaon Train Mishap
Tragedy on the Tracks: Nepal Mourns Train Accident Victims
Justice Delayed: Apartheid-Era Victims Sue South African President
Devendra Fadnavis Pledges Aid for Bhandara Blast Victims
Karnataka Leaders Push for Fair Budget Allocation Amid Criticism of Economic Policies