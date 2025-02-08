AAP drowned due to liquor policy: Anna Hazare on Delhi polls trends.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 12:30 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP drowned due to liquor policy: Anna Hazare on Delhi polls trends.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Vandalized James Cook Statue in Sydney
Sanctuary City Shock: ICE Raids Controversy in Newark
Senate Controversy: Pete Hegseth's Contentious Path to Pentagon Leadership
Gujarat AAP Chief Lauds Kejriwal, Criticizes BJP Before Delhi Polls
Delhi Youths in Trouble: Bike Incident with AAP MLA's Son Sparks Controversy