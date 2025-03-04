India enter final of Champions Trophy with four-wicket victory over Australia in first semifinal.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:38 IST
India enter final of Champions Trophy with four-wicket victory over Australia in first semifinal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Champions Trophy
- Cricket
- Semifinal
- Victory
- Australia
- Finals
- Sports
- Tournament
- Match
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Miguel Borja's Determining Strike Leads River Plate to Victory
Sports Highlights: Pham's New Deal, Ejiofor's Victory, and More
Massive Victory for BJP in Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections
East Bengal Triumphs in Historic Kolkata Derby Victory
India Aims for Victory Against Germany in Men's FIH Pro League Clash