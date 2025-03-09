Death toll in violence on Syrian coast rises to more than 1,000: War monitor says, reports AP AS
PTI | Beirut | Updated: 09-03-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 02:47 IST
Death toll in violence on Syrian coast rises to more than 1,000: War monitor says, reports AP AS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US vs EU: UN Resolution Showdown Over Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Trump's Reversal: The Ukraine-Russia Conflict and a Potential Minerals Agreement
Diplomatic Tensions: US Envoy Holds Strategic Talks with Ukraine amid Russian Conflict
Trump Urges End to Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Criticizes Biden's Approach
Negotiations and Exchanges in the Midst of Conflict: Israel and Hamas Strive for Resolution