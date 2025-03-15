Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat.
PTI | Golaghat | Updated: 15-03-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates revamped Lachit Barphukan Police Academy at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Attracts Massive Investment at Advantage Assam 2.0
Kothari Industrial to Invest Rs 500 Crore in Assam for Mineral Extraction
Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment Bonanza Unveils Future Possibilities
Drug Bust: Assam Man Caught with Heroin in Meghalaya
Advantage Assam: Propelling Northeast India Towards Industrial Prosperity