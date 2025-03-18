Believe in Make In India, it is giving good results: FM Sitharaman to Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:01 IST
Believe in Make In India, it is giving good results: FM Sitharaman to Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Equal Employment Opportunities for Visually Impaired in Judicial Services
Karnataka's Unique Development Model Sparks Global Interest Amidst Opposition Criticism
Opposition Sparks Debate Over Delhi's Women Payout and Infrastructure Issues
MVA Allies Propose Rotation of Maharashtra Opposition Leadership
Opposition Leader Criticizes AAP for Budget Evasion and Governance Failures in Delhi