Delhi court dismisses plea by BJP leader seeking prosecution of AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj for defamation for comments made in September 2018.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
