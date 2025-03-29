Myanmar's main resistance movement announces a partial ceasefire to facilitate earthquake relief efforts, reports AP.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 29-03-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 23:18 IST
