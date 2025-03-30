Our mantra of vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family) reaching all corners of the globe: PM Modi in Nagpur.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-03-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 12:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Our mantra of vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family) reaching all corners of the globe: PM Modi in Nagpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hopeful Signals: Witkoff's Diplomacy Sparks Optimism in Ukraine War Talks
Tulsi Gabbard's Devotion: Bridging Diplomacy and Spirituality in India Visit
Trump-Putin Call: A Turning Point in US-Ukraine Diplomacy?
Modi's Insights: Navigating Trade and Diplomacy with Trump
Olympic Leadership: Navigating Diplomacy, Inclusivity, and Digital Change