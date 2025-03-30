USGS says 5.1 magnitude aftershock hit 13 miles northwest of Mandalay in Myanmar, reports AP.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 30-03-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 13:12 IST
USGS says 5.1 magnitude aftershock hit 13 miles northwest of Mandalay in Myanmar, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- aftershock
- Mandalay
- Myanmar
- USGS
- seismic
- 5.1 magnitude
- northwest
- Associated Press
- tremors
- geological
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Seismic Jolt: Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Oaxaca
Pakistani Forces Clash with Militants in Northwest, Resulting in Casualties
Daylight Heist: Elderly Couple Robbed in Northwest Delhi
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Rattles Seram, Indonesia
Seismic Surprise in Natanz: Earthquake Near Key Nuclear Site Raises Alarms