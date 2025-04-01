18 killed, 5 injured as blast leads to fire and building collapse in firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district: Police.
PTI | Palanpur | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:25 IST
- Country:
- India
