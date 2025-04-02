By 2026, 48,000 EV charging points will be available in Delhi; 18,000 govt and 30,000 semi-private: CM Rekha Gupta in assembly.
By 2026, 48,000 EV charging points will be available in Delhi; 18,000 govt and 30,000 semi-private: CM Rekha Gupta in assembly.
