Dow drops 1,680 in its biggest wipeout since 2020 as fears of fallout from tariffs shake markets and S&P 500 sinks 4.8 per cent, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
