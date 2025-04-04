AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi moves SC, challenges constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 17:08 IST
- Country:
- India
