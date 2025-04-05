A tsunami warning was issued for Papua New Guinea after a strong magnitude 6.9 earthquake, USGS says, reports AP.
PTI | Wellington | Updated: 05-04-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 02:52 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
