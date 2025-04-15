2008 Mumbai terror attacks a turning point in India-Pakistan ties due to strong public sentiment: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.
PTI | Anand | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
2008 Mumbai terror attacks a turning point in India-Pakistan ties due to strong public sentiment: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rare Earth Diplomacy: Russia-U.S. Talks Spark New Prospects
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality: A New Chapter in Healthcare Expansion
DCM Shriram Expands Caustic Soda Production Capacity in Gujarat
Greenland's Diplomatic Diplomacy: A New Era with Denmark
Gujarat Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Peace and Unity