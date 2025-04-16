Iranian state television says second round of Iran-US nuclear talks will be held in Rome, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 20:47 IST
Iranian state television says second round of Iran-US nuclear talks will be held in Rome, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- nuclear
- talks
- Rome
- Associated Press
- diplomatic
- resolution
- discussions
- nuclear capabilities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations
China and India: Charting a Path to Stronger Diplomatic Ties
Controversial Comment Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Bangladesh
India and China Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Ties Amid Renewal Efforts
Diplomatic Stalemate: Trump's Efforts Hit Roadblocks in Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks