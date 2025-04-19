Talks between Iran and the US over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme begin in Rome, US official says, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:26 IST
Talks between Iran and the US over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme begin in Rome, US official says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- nuclear
- talks
- Rome
- diplomacy
- negotiations
- Tehran
- program
- international
Advertisement