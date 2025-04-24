Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he is cutting short his trip to South Africa and returning home after Russia strikes Kyiv, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 24-04-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 13:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
