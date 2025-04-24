Trump asks the Supreme Court to allow ban on transgender members of the military to take effect, while lawsuits proceed, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
