India, France ink intergovernmental agreement sealing Rs 64,000 cr deal to procure 26 Rafale-M jets for Indian Navy: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:27 IST
- Country:
- India
India, France ink intergovernmental agreement sealing Rs 64,000 cr deal to procure 26 Rafale-M jets for Indian Navy: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- France
- Rafale-M
- jets
- Indian Navy
- defense
- intergovernmental
- agreement
- Rs 64
- 000 crore
- procurement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Worldwide Headlines: Politics, Conflict, and Agreements in Focus
Greece Bolsters Defense with New Missile Deal
Mauritius and EU Deepen Strategic Ties at Samoa Agreement Partnership Dialogue
Greece Secures Defense with French Anti-Ship Missile Deal
Greece Bolsters Defense with French Anti-Ship Missile Deal