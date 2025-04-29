Authorities say 22 killed, 3 injured in a restaurant fire in the northern Chinese city of Liaoning, reports AP.
PTI | Beijing | Updated: 29-04-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:02 IST
Authorities say 22 killed, 3 injured in a restaurant fire in the northern Chinese city of Liaoning, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Liaoning
- restaurant
- China
- incident
- investigation
- safety
- AP
- reports
- authorities
Advertisement