Govt opposed caste census till now but suddenly decided to do it; we welcome this step: Rahul Gandhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Govt opposed caste census till now but suddenly decided to do it; we welcome this step: Rahul Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ambedkar: Bridging India and Singapore Through Constitutional Art
Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India
India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025
Shaping India's Future Workforce: Magic Bus India's AI-Powered Skilling Initiative
MicroPort Orthopedics Introduces Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee to India