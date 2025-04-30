Budget allocation should be made for it and date be announced: Rahul Gandhi on govt's caste census decision.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Budget allocation should be made for it and date be announced: Rahul Gandhi on govt's caste census decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Celebrating Ambedkar: Bridging India and Singapore Through Constitutional Art
Mehul Choksi's Arrest in Belgium Marks Diplomatic Win for India
India and Tanzania Harmonize Ties with Bollywood Notes at AIKEYME 2025
Shaping India's Future Workforce: Magic Bus India's AI-Powered Skilling Initiative
MicroPort Orthopedics Introduces Evolution® Medial-Pivot Knee to India