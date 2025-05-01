GST collections in April rise 12.6 pc to an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore: Govt data.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:08 IST
GST collections in April rise 12.6 pc to an all-time high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore: Govt data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- GST
- collection
- April
- record
- India
- tax
- revenue
- economic
- growth
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump vs. Harvard: Tax-Exempt Status Threat Amid Anti-Protest Crackdown
India Arms Initiative: Boosting Exports with Global Ambitions
Northeast India: Gateway to Growth and Global Cooperation
Trump Claims Decline in Prices Amid Record Tariff Revenue
U.S. Judge Halts Student Visa Revocation for Indian Student