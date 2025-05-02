Amaravati not just a city, but energy; would transform Andhra Pradesh into 'Modern Pradesh', says PM Modi.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Amaravati not just a city, but energy; would transform Andhra Pradesh into 'Modern Pradesh', says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vietnam's Ambitious Power Play: A Renewed Push Towards Renewable Energy
Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced
Puerto Rico Power Blackout Highlights Ongoing Energy Challenges
Starlink Devices & Secretive Cuts: A Deep Dive into GSA's Transformation
Puerto Rico's Power Struggle: Islandwide Blackout Sparks Renewed Calls for Energy Reform