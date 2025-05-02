Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu is capable of implementing large-scale projects faster, says PM Modi.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu is capable of implementing large-scale projects faster, says PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Ministerial Clash: Carney and Poilievre Vie for Canadian Leadership
Ecuador's New Economic Leadership: Appointments Signal Change
High-Stakes Nuclear Negotiations Set for Rome Amid Leadership Changes
Naveen Patnaik: A Decade-Spanning Leadership in Odisha's Political Landscape
Zelestra India Strengthens Leadership with New CFO Appointment