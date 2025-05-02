A 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off southern coasts of Chile and Argentina, AP reports quoting US Geological Survey.
PTI | Santiago | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
