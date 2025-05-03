8 arrested in connection with murder of Hindu activist in Mangaluru, says Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 12:43 IST
- Country:
- India
