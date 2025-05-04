Israeli police say air traffic was closed at main airport after missile launch from Yemen, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 04-05-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 13:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
