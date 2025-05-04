Bastar will be crown jewel of Chhattisgarh once Naxalism is eliminated: CM Vishnu Deo Sai.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 17:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Bastar will be crown jewel of Chhattisgarh once Naxalism is eliminated: CM Vishnu Deo Sai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
African Development Bank’s CMDTF Opens $4.8M Capital Markets Funding Call
BJP's Vijayendra Criticizes Congress' Karnataka Leadership Amid Development Concerns
PRIME Developments: Redefining Luxury Living in Delhi NCR
Badesatti: From Naxal Heartland to Peaceful Village – A New Dawn
Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam: Redefining Artisan Development in Tamil Nadu