More than 15 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:01 IST
- Country:
- India
More than 15 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Goa Police Officials Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
Punjab Police Crackdown: Major Illegal Weapon Smuggling Racket Exposed
Punjab Police Intensify Crackdown: Arms and Criminals Network Exposed
Trainer aircraft crashes in Amreli of Gujarat, pilot killed: Police.
Tragic Highway Crash Claims Lives of Brave Policemen in Odisha