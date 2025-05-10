Three killed, 18 injured as bus collides with dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district: Police.
PTI | Shajapur | Updated: 10-05-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:10 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
