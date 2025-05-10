Pakistan shelled Rajouri, killing an official: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 11:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Pakistan shelled Rajouri, killing an official: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- shelling
- Rajouri
- Vikram Misri
- tension
- casualties
- geopolitical
- conflict
- diplomacy
- skirmishes
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Turbulence Amid Trade Tensions and Federal Reserve Dilemmas
UN Chief Urges Restraint Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions
South Korea and U.S. Eye 'July Package' to Resolve Trade Tensions
South Korea and U.S. Negotiate Trade Package Amidst Tariff Tensions
Global Markets Rally on Tech Gains and Softened US-China Tensions