Special session of Parliament should be called to discuss events of last 18 days, starting with Pahalgam attack: Congress' Jairam Ramesh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
