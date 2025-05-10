Vital step toward de-escalation: Top EU official on India, Pak working out understanding on stopping military action.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Vital step toward de-escalation: Top EU official on India, Pak working out understanding on stopping military action.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- EU
- diplomacy
- military
- understanding
- de-escalation
- stability
- relations
- peace
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Understanding Health Insurance: Bridging the Gap Between Policy and Policyholder in India
Russian Helicopter Breaches Polish Airspace: Testing Military Readiness
Russia's military confirms North Korean soldiers fought against Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region, reports AP.
Ukraine's Military Defies Moscow's Claims in Kursk Region
US-Philippines Military Maneuvers Signal Strategic Power Play