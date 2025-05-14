Hospitals say Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 48 people, including 22 children, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:49 IST
Hospitals say Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 48 people, including 22 children, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- airstrikes
- Israeli
- children
- killed
- conflict
- tensions
- humanitarian
- violence
- Middle East
Advertisement