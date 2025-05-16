Whole world has seen how our military destroyed nine terrorist hideouts on Pakistani soil: Rajnath Singh in Bhuj.
PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:44 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
