Weapons and arms made in India have become part of our military power: Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor.
PTI | Bhuj | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Weapons and arms made in India have become part of our military power: Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Arms Cache Uncovered Near Amritsar Border
Supreme Court Halts Trial in Political Vendetta Arms Case
Chaibasa Police Uncover Naxalite Arms Cache in Coordinated Operation
Benin’s Clampdown on Media Raises Alarms Over Press Freedom Amid Digital Code Debate
DRDO and Indian Navy Achieve Milestone with Indigenous Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM)