Entire nation in shame due to your statement, SC tells MP Minister Vijay Shah on his remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Entire nation in shame due to your statement, SC tells MP Minister Vijay Shah on his remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhopal Outrage: Hunt for Last Suspect in Student Assault Case Intensifies
Trump's AI Pope Image Sparks Outrage Among New York Bishops
Police Suspension in Murshidabad: Misconduct and Accountability
Political Firestorm in Assam: Sarma's Alleged Remarks Spark Outrage
Ugandan Opposition Activist's Shocking Court Appearance Sparks Outrage