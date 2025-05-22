UK court puts a last-minute block on the British government handing the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:56 IST
UK court puts a last-minute block on the British government handing the disputed Chagos Islands to Mauritius, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Diplomacy Triumphs in Hostage Rescue
Doval's Diplomacy: India's Measured Resolve Communicated Globally
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S. and China Attempt Trade War De-escalation
World Unrest: Global Tensions Surge Amid Strikes, Attacks, and Diplomacy
Drone Diplomacy: Moscow's Airspace Crisis Amid Xi's Crucial Visit