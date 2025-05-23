India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally, there should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard: EAM.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-05-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 19:10 IST
India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally, there should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard: EAM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK Parliament Urges Diplomacy Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Summit Diplomacy: China Courts Southeast Asian and Arab Nations Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
Kremlin Diplomacy: A Historic Meeting Amid Global Tensions
UK Parliament Urges Diplomacy Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Nuclear Deal Negotiations Shift: US Eases Israeli Normalization Condition with Saudi Arabia