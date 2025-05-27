HC raps Maharashtra govt for `radical reaction' to teen student's social media post on Indo-Pak conflict.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
HC raps Maharashtra govt for `radical reaction' to teen student's social media post on Indo-Pak conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomats Rally Behind Misri Amidst Social Media Trolling
IAF Denies Strikes on Pakistan's Kirana Hills Amid Social Media Buzz
Diplomat Support Grows Amid Social Media Backlash
Social Media Post Leads to Arrest in Pahalgam Attack Controversy
Vikram Misri Faces Social Media Storm: Diplomats Rally for Support